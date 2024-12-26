Kristin Juszczyk wows in fire-red silk Christmas pajamas as party host
Kristin Juszczyk has been an NFL fit queen all season for her husband Kyle Juszczyk’s San Francisco 49ers games. She continued to wow with her fire-red Christmas pajamas.
Kristin, a fashion designer, has been a bright spot for the lowly 49ers this season with her own custom Risky Business in heels look, and her sheer crop top fit, and most recently her ab-revealing sizzler over-the-top invention while in the Miami heat.
For Christmas, while it wasn’t a 49ers custom fit drop, she rocked the red silk pajamas for another stunning look.
Kristin wrote with her post, “Hosted my first ever Christmas Eve this year!! 🎄❤️ Christmas has always been such a special time for my family, and this year, I was honored to carry on the tradition of hosting our annual Christmas party — just like my grandmother did for so many years!”
There certainly were a lot of people there.
Kristin and Kyle have been married since 2019. While this started as a hobby for Kristin to show support to her husband at games, it’s quickly turned into a full-time gig. Her client list includes Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, Livvy Dunne, Olivia Culpo, Taylor Lautner, among others.
The 6-9 Niners play Monday night vs. the Detroit Lions at home and then finish off the season at the Arizona Cardinals. They have been eliminated from the playoffs, but Kristin no doubt will continue to bring the heat to the season finales.
