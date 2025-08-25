Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna shares 49ers QB kissing their baby in adorable photo
It was quite the offseason for Brock Purdy and now he can focus on the San Francisco 49ers season on the field, and his new baby girl off of it. His wife Jenna Purdy posted the sweetest photo of the quarterback and little Millie Joleen with the first game less than two weeks away.
Purdy finally got the big contract he was seeking in May with a five-year, $265 million extension. It came just in time as he and Jenna had their first child together in July — something they kept hidden from fans and media until the baby arrived. Jenna even called it their “secret” when she showed of maternity photos after the fact.
Millie made an appearance to see dad at training camp as he gets to work to try and get the 49ers back to the Super Bowl like in 2024 when they came oh-so-close to winning it all when they lost in overtime to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
RELATED: Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna swoons over ‘country boy’ 49ers QB husband’s fit
While last season was a nightmare with injuries and the team missed the playoffs, fans hope that the Mr. Irrelevant draft pick out of Iowa State can lead them to glory in his fourth season.
He has a new little fan in his corner while trying to do so. On Monday, mom Jenna posted a photo of her “besties” in Brock and Millie in an adorable moment with the QB kissing his daughter.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes is tired new mom in baby Golden never-before-seen photos
How cute!
Brock and Jenna went to Iowa State together and married in 2024 before last season.
Last season Brock threw for 3,864 yards with just 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for the decimated Niners.
The team opens up on Sunday, September 7 on the road against the rival Seattle Seahawks. He hopes to get his first win since Millie’s birth.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat