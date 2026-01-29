Brooks Koepka's Wife Jena Has Perfect Two Words Celebrating His PGA Tour Return
Brooks Koepka had been known as the extremely clutch five-time major winner before controversially leaving for LIV Golf.
It had always been reported that the 35-year-old three-time PGA Championship and two-time US Open winner had regretted his decision to chase the boatloads of money for the upstart PGA Tour rival, supposedly making a staggering $165 million on the Saudi Arabian PIF-backed league, and now thanks in large part because of his close relationship with Tiger Woods, he's back, starting this week at the Farmers Insurance Open.
That being said, his punishment for returning is an extremely stiff $85 million penalty, and he's not eligible for FedExCup bonus money, along with some other minor details, before full reinstatement.
Despite all the drama on the golf course, he and his wife, model and fashion-fitness influencer Jena Sims Koepka, 37, are keeping it all in perspective.
It's especially understandable for Mrs. Sims Koepka, who has been extremely open about their blessed life after sharing their personal tragedy of losing a child while she was pregnant.
Jena has perfect two-word reaction to his return to the PGA Tour
Sharing a photo of the two of them with their 2-year-old son, Crew, who was born in July 2023, at the Masters Tournament Par 3 Contest, she wrote, "Onwards, dada" with Crew and dada adorably pointing up at the sky together.
Brooks also says that the most important role in his life right now isn't golf. It's being a father.
"Being a dad. Being a father has made me grow as a person," Koepka said, "That's the phase I'm in now."
But don't let the new dad fool you, his goal in professional golf has always been about winning majors, especially the Masters, which he was agonizingly close to having that elusive green jacket.
Like Jena said, onwards.
