Brooks Koepka's Wife Jena Has Perfect Two Words Celebrating His PGA Tour Return

The ex-LIV Golf deserter has controversially returned to the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open. His wife Jena Sims Koepka kept it all in perspective.
Matthew Graham|
Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims carries their son Crew down the No. 6 fairway during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National.
Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims carries their son Crew down the No. 6 fairway during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National. | Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

Brooks Koepka had been known as the extremely clutch five-time major winner before controversially leaving for LIV Golf.

Brooks Koepka holds his son Crew as his wife Jena Sims looks on on the No. 3 tee during the Par 3 Contest at the Masters
Brooks Koepka holds his son Crew as his wife Jena Sims looks on on the No. 3 tee during the Par 3 Contest at the Masters. | Rob Schumacher, Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK

It had always been reported that the 35-year-old three-time PGA Championship and two-time US Open winner had regretted his decision to chase the boatloads of money for the upstart PGA Tour rival, supposedly making a staggering $165 million on the Saudi Arabian PIF-backed league, and now thanks in large part because of his close relationship with Tiger Woods, he's back, starting this week at the Farmers Insurance Open.

That being said, his punishment for returning is an extremely stiff $85 million penalty, and he's not eligible for FedExCup bonus money, along with some other minor details, before full reinstatement.

Despite all the drama on the golf course, he and his wife, model and fashion-fitness influencer Jena Sims Koepka, 37, are keeping it all in perspective.

Jena Sims Koepka attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party on May 18, 2023.
Jena Sims Koepka attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party on May 18, 2023. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It's especially understandable for Mrs. Sims Koepka, who has been extremely open about their blessed life after sharing their personal tragedy of losing a child while she was pregnant.

Jena has perfect two-word reaction to his return to the PGA Tour

Jena Sims Koepka watches from the fourth hole during the final round of the Masters Tournament
Jena Sims Koepka watches from the fourth hole during the final round of the Masters Tournament. | Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

Sharing a photo of the two of them with their 2-year-old son, Crew, who was born in July 2023, at the Masters Tournament Par 3 Contest, she wrote, "Onwards, dada" with Crew and dada adorably pointing up at the sky together.

Brooks Koepka carries his son, Crew, while walking near the No. 4 green with his wife, Jena Sims, during the Masters
Brooks Koepka carries his son, Crew, while walking near the No. 4 green with his wife, Jena Sims, during the Masters Par 3 Contest. | Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Network

Brooks also says that the most important role in his life right now isn't golf. It's being a father.

"Being a dad. Being a father has made me grow as a person," Koepka said, "That's the phase I'm in now."

But don't let the new dad fool you, his goal in professional golf has always been about winning majors, especially the Masters, which he was agonizingly close to having that elusive green jacket.

Like Jena said, onwards.

Jena Sims Koepka looks on during the first round of the Masters Tournament
Jena Sims Koepka looks on during the first round of the Masters Tournament. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

