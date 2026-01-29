Brooks Koepka's Wife Jena Has Perfect Two Words Celebrating His PGA Tour Return

Brooks Koepka had been known as the extremely clutch five-time major winner before controversially leaving for LIV Golf.

Brooks Koepka holds his son Crew as his wife Jena Sims looks on on the No. 3 tee during the Par 3 Contest at the Masters. | Rob Schumacher, Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK

It had always been reported that the 35-year-old three-time PGA Championship and two-time US Open winner had regretted his decision to chase the boatloads of money for the upstart PGA Tour rival, supposedly making a staggering $165 million on the Saudi Arabian PIF-backed league, and now thanks in large part because of his close relationship with Tiger Woods, he's back, starting this week at the Farmers Insurance Open.

RELATED: Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Turns Heads in Bikini Before Husband’s PGA Tour Return

We are so BacK pic.twitter.com/4q3zAL2hDl — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 28, 2026

That being said, his punishment for returning is an extremely stiff $85 million penalty, and he's not eligible for FedExCup bonus money, along with some other minor details, before full reinstatement.

RELATED: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at 2025 Ryder Cup

Brooks Koepka is officially back! This is his first non-major PGA TOUR start in 1,404 days.



Watch as he makes his return on ESPN and the ESPN App ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/L47s01pJT3 — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2026

Despite all the drama on the golf course, he and his wife, model and fashion-fitness influencer Jena Sims Koepka, 37, are keeping it all in perspective.

Jena Sims Koepka attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party on May 18, 2023. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It's especially understandable for Mrs. Sims Koepka, who has been extremely open about their blessed life after sharing their personal tragedy of losing a child while she was pregnant.

Jena has perfect two-word reaction to his return to the PGA Tour

Jena Sims Koepka watches from the fourth hole during the final round of the Masters Tournament. | Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

Sharing a photo of the two of them with their 2-year-old son, Crew, who was born in July 2023, at the Masters Tournament Par 3 Contest, she wrote, "Onwards, dada" with Crew and dada adorably pointing up at the sky together.

Brooks Koepka carries his son, Crew, while walking near the No. 4 green with his wife, Jena Sims, during the Masters Par 3 Contest. | Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Network

Brooks also says that the most important role in his life right now isn't golf. It's being a father.

"Being a dad. Being a father has made me grow as a person," Koepka said, "That's the phase I'm in now."

But don't let the new dad fool you, his goal in professional golf has always been about winning majors, especially the Masters, which he was agonizingly close to having that elusive green jacket.

Like Jena said, onwards.

Jena Sims Koepka looks on during the first round of the Masters Tournament. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama