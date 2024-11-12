Livvy Dunne’s flirtatious pose with SI Swimsuit legend at LSU game
Livvy Dunne had an amazing time Saturday for the LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide game.
First, the viral LSU gymnast and her Pittsburgh Pirates ace boyfriend Paul Skenes were guest pickers on ESPN’s College GameDay where Dunne lit the set on fire with her denim miniskirt and cowboy boots combo.
The 22-year-old then got cozy with Skenes at the game for an adorable couple’s photo.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
While there she ran into a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend in Brooks Nader. The two took an epic flirtatious photo together that Dunne posted on Instagram that could melt the internet.
That’s some serious star power right there and some serious smiles.
While Dunne has also appeared in SI Swimsuit in 2023 and 2024, Nader has been appearing since 2019 and graced the cover in 2023.
RELATED: Cameron Brink is drop-dead wow in SI Swimsuit white bikini
Nader has kept busy not only with modeling but launching a jewelry collection and an interior design and home decor brand.
Dunne herself has built a brand empire with $4 million per year in NIL money, including recent ads like this crazy drugstore gymnastics routine and doing the full splits for Jake Paul’s “W” brand.
Dunne is preparing for her fifth and final year to defend LSU’s gymnastics national championship. She’s also living her best life and posing with model legends at football games while doing so.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uh oh: Loreal Sarkisian ‘calls out’ hubby Steve Sarkisian during Texas game
Livin’ the dream: Livvy Dunne miniskirt, cowboy boots fit sets ‘Gameday’ on fire
…on the mat too: Dunne is LSU whirling dervish in impressive gymnastics routine
Oopsie: Brittany Mahomes admits to fashion fail in spandex fit
Trophy wife: Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman’s stunning look outclasses WS trophy