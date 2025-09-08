Livvy Dunne, sister Julz turn heads in competing fits at MTV VMAs
The Livvy Dunne tour stopped at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night with her sister Julz Dunne in competing stunning fits.
The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast and current influencer and model has been all over the place since retiring, from posing in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, to walking the runway in Miami where she did the splits in a bikini, to posing in a bathtub in the middle of the Rose Bowl football field for a new brand, to being a Jell-O shots girl at the College World Series.
When she’s not doing all that she’s been traveling all over with boyfriend Paul Skenes for his Pittsburgh Pirates games. We’ve seen her in Colorado rocking some Daisy Dukes in the Rocky Mountains, and even having a Pirates WAGs pool day in Pittsburgh.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes ab-revealing fit celebrating bf Paul Skenes’ dominating win
On Sunday, it was off to the VMAs where she stunned in an all-black, ab-revealing fit.
She was also with ”partner in crime” and older sister Julz Dunne, 24. We’ve seen them a lot like at the Super Bowl in their Chiefs looks, and in competing pink dresses at the Kentucky Oaks. On Sunday, while Livvy rocked the black, Julz shined in sparkly purple.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns in black cut-out dress eating caviar in very odd way
While Julz certainly stood out in that color, Livvy would present at the show held at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, and shine once again.
