Caitlin Clark Trolled Lynx By Motioning to Call Timeout After Fever's Hot Start
As Caitlin Clark has been sidelined for much of the 2025 WNBA season due to injury, she has embraced the role of "Coach Clark." From coaching up her teammates, serving as a captain at the All-Star Game to yelling at referees, Clark has maintained her passion for the game on the sidelines this season.
During the Fever's game against the Lynx on Tuesday, Clark's "coaching" extended to the Lynx, when she gestured for Minnesota to call a timeout after Indiana got off to a hot start by taking a 10-0 lead over the No. 1-seeded Lynx.
Clark is far from one to shy away from trolling, and she perfectly poked fun at the Lynx as the Fever rolled to a double digit lead. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve did indeed call for a timeout at that moment, but it failed to slow down the Fever's momentum. By halftime, Indiana compiled a 49-36 lead over Minnesota.
Though Clark is out for the remainder of the season and will be sidelined during the Fever's upcoming playoff run, expect her to stay animated and fired up on the sideline through every Fever game.