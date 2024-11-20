The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark gushes over Fever bestie Lexie Hull with 3-word caption

As Clark's Unrivaled decision looms, she took the time to rave about her Indiana Fever bestie Hull, already signed on to the new 3x3 league.

Matthew Graham

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull talk during a timeout for the Indiana Fever.
Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull talk during a timeout for the Indiana Fever. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It's great to have a best friend like Lexie Hull when you're Caitlin Clark.

Always under scrutiny as a generation talent, the Indiana Fever sensation needs someone that can at least relate to her on some level with what she's going through from a fame and in the spotlight perspective, and it's obvious that Hull provides that in spades. Not to mention the duo always seems to have a great time together, minus when Clark berates her bestie on the golf course with presumably money on the line.

RELATED: Lexie Hull's next-level vacation abs draw attention of bestie Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark, Stephanie White, Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever
Indiana Fever/Instagram

So when the Indiana Fever posted on Instagram a carousel of Hull "back in the lab," the first comment at the top was from the 22-year-old phenom gushing over her teammate, 25. "She’s inspiring … truly," wrote Clark.

Lexie Hull
Indiana Fever/Instagram

As far as Unrivaled goes, the rosters were revealed today, and Clark has yet to sign with the new 3x3 league. Interestingly enough, Hull will join Clark's biggest rival, Angel Reese, for the Rose squad. Now that'll make for some interesting spill the tea sessions.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark stuns in elegant black dress at Pacers Gala, links with NBA star

Clark continues to hone her amateur golf game, appearing in the PGA Tour's RSM Classic pro-am. Let's hope she doesn't nearly decapitate a spectator like last week.

In the meantime, Unrivaled is moving full speed ahead with Hull and Reese. Will the inspired Clark join them?

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Super fans: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win

Terrible… not: Livvy Dunne’s perfect Steelers fit outshines bf Paul Skenes at game

Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids

Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns

Disappearing act: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships