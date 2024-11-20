Caitlin Clark gushes over Fever bestie Lexie Hull with 3-word caption
It's great to have a best friend like Lexie Hull when you're Caitlin Clark.
Always under scrutiny as a generation talent, the Indiana Fever sensation needs someone that can at least relate to her on some level with what she's going through from a fame and in the spotlight perspective, and it's obvious that Hull provides that in spades. Not to mention the duo always seems to have a great time together, minus when Clark berates her bestie on the golf course with presumably money on the line.
RELATED: Lexie Hull's next-level vacation abs draw attention of bestie Caitlin Clark
So when the Indiana Fever posted on Instagram a carousel of Hull "back in the lab," the first comment at the top was from the 22-year-old phenom gushing over her teammate, 25. "She’s inspiring … truly," wrote Clark.
As far as Unrivaled goes, the rosters were revealed today, and Clark has yet to sign with the new 3x3 league. Interestingly enough, Hull will join Clark's biggest rival, Angel Reese, for the Rose squad. Now that'll make for some interesting spill the tea sessions.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark stuns in elegant black dress at Pacers Gala, links with NBA star
Clark continues to hone her amateur golf game, appearing in the PGA Tour's RSM Classic pro-am. Let's hope she doesn't nearly decapitate a spectator like last week.
In the meantime, Unrivaled is moving full speed ahead with Hull and Reese. Will the inspired Clark join them?
