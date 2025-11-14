Cal Raleigh's gf Hannah has sweet message to Mariners star after AL MVP surprise loss
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh narrowly lost the American League MVP award to New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge in a controversial vote. His girlfriend Hannah Shimek certainly showed him some MVP love afterward, though.
Judge received 17 first-place votes to Raleigh’s 13 and finished with 355 total points, while Raleigh came in second with 335 points. It was a heartbreaking loss for the MLB’s home run champ with a Mariners record and MLB catcher record of 60 with 125 RBIs.
Raleigh and the Mariners also came one win away from making the World Series in a seven-game ALCS series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. The man known “The Big Dumper” hit six postseason homers as well and had the Pacific Northwest electrified all postseason.
RELATED: Aaron Judge’s purse dogs get more excited than his wife Samantha winning AL MVP
There was lots of reaction to Judge taking home his second straight MVP over Raleigh, including his sister Emma Raleigh.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani, wife Mamiko wear Dodgers' NL West rivals distinct color winning MVP
Raleigh’s girlfriend Hannah, who was a hit all playoffs like with her matching WAGs custom fit and her rallying cry to the team, also reacted with a sweet message to her man: “Always my MVP.”
How adorable.
She was also there for hom after the heartbreaker of just missing the World Series that left him in tears where she wrote on Instagram, “It is hard to put into words the pride I feel for Cal and this organization. This is not the ending anyone wanted but it does not take away from the history made. Thank you to everyone who cheered far and near for my guy and his guys. I already can’t wait for next season and I love this city SO much💙🥂. Thank you to these amazing women for being so kind and letting me steal their kids whenever I wanted😉 miss you all already, enjoy your off season🥂”
Raleigh may have been robbed for MVP, but he certainly had to have felt like one with all the love he received on Thursday.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss