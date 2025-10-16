MLB Analyst Gives His Takeaways Following Mariners' ALCS Game 3 Loss
Following the Mariners' blowout loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, the entire outlook of the Amercian League Championship Series. While some fans may have been expecting a sweep, especially considering Seattle manhandled Jays in the first two games in Toronto, the team was set upto advance to their first-ever World Series.
That's when the Bue Jays forced them to pump the brakes. Toronto blasted five home runs in Game 3 and lit up the scoreboard in a 13-4 victory. They hammered Seattle starter George Kirby for eight earned runs and kept the adrenaline flowing from there.
MLB Insider Jon Morosi has been closely covering the ALCS and has shared his own opinions on the game itself and its implications for the rest of the series. In speaking with Seattle Sports, he listed his takeaways from Toronto's victory.
“It’s very illustrative of the way that postseason series can go,” Morosi said. “As [Blue Jays pitcher and future Hall of Famer] Max Scherzer told me after Game 2, he said, 'Listen, this series is not just gonna flip because it flips. It’s gonna flip if we start playing better baseball.' And the Jays really did that.”
It was a Night to Forget for Seattle
Morosi pointed out that Toronto's' offensive explosion was spread out through the lineup. Six different Jays had multi-hit games in the win.
“I thought it was really important from Toronto’s perspective, basically everybody got in on the act,” Morosi said. “And now, entering Game 4, pretty much everybody with the Jays is feeling good about themselves from an offensive perspective.”
“It was [also] an excellent start for Bieber. He gave them six innings. He was also able to avoid having the Jays utilize their highest-leverage relivers. For that matter, the Mariners did too. Kirby at least got them through four, which allowed Dan Wilson to manage the rest of the game in such a way that his highest-leverage bullpen arms are all available to chase a Game 4 win potentially.”
“It really is anybody’s game now. … I cannot wait to see what’s gonna happen.”
The two teams will meet up again today (Thursday, Oct 16), as the Mariners will attempt to right the ship. Righthander Luis Castillo will start for the Mariners, while veteran Max Scherzer will take the mound for the Blue Jays in what will be a crucial game in the series.