Caleb Williams’ rumored gf Ashaley cools dating talk with Bears star in latest post

Caleb Williams got left out in the cold by model and influencer Ash Kaashh before the Chicago Bears take on the Los Angeles Rams in frigid temperatures for the divisional playoff game. The temperature is definitely cooling on their rumored relationship after her latest post.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Williams has Chicago fans believing a Super Bowl is possible in the Windy City after his fourth-quarter heroics once again in the Wild Card game vs. the Green Bay Packers with plays like this must-have fourth-down pass that fans are relating to a Michael Jordan moment.

The #Bears wouldn’t have won this game if Caleb Williams didn’t nail this throw on 4th and 8



The arm talent, accuracy, and mobility needed to hit this throw is one thing. The poise to do it with the season on the line is another. Absolutely nuts pic.twitter.com/YDf9zIk2P2 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 11, 2026

The the focus now on the Rams coming to Soldier Field on Sunday in what’s supposed to have temperatures near 0 degrees and windchill around -10. Just look at this video that’s going viral.

So the LA Rams are suppose to play in this and they havent played a game below 50 all season?



Bears by a million. pic.twitter.com/t2UCjLVooS — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) January 15, 2026

While Chicago is in a deep freeze and the Rams are about to be, not enough of these fur coats Ashaley wore to the game in December will be enough.

Ashlaey’s post causes stir

While fans tried to piece together that she’s in a relationship with Williams, and she’s had some cryptic posts herself, her latest one may cool the temperature on those rumors while she’s staying nice and warm out of Chicago flexing a baller tropical vacation.

Ash Kaashh/Instagram

Ash Kaashh/Instagram

She’s there for a birthday trip with her girls.

Ash Kaashh/Instagram

While it’s possible she’ll jet back in time for Sunday’s game, she literally left Williams in the cold if there were dating.

Regardless, no doubt she’ll be rooting on Chicago — maybe just a little bit warmer than everyone else at the game.

Williams’ ex making headlines

Williams, 24, started the season a single man after dating model Alina Thyregod. Williams and Thyregod, who first met as students at Gonzaga College High School, celebrated their one-year anniversary on Oct. 22, 2024, and times appeared to be great between the two.

They broke up before the season, but he definitely is still on good terms with her as he likes her posts, and she just turned heads in Bears colors before the playoff win.

Will she do the same for the Rams game?

