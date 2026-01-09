Jaxson Dart’s gf Marissa Ayers has 3-word post to go IG official with Giants QB

It’s official ladies and gentlemen, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is off the market. His social media influencer and model girlfriend made things official with the NFL star on Instagram on Friday.

Dart had a lot to cheer about this season, throwing for 2,275 yards with 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and rushing for 487 yards and nine touchdowns. That’s quite the offensive rookie season for the QB out of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Speaking of Ole Miss, Dart, 22, was spotted on the sidelines in Thursday night’s heartbreaking Fiesta Bowl loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

Jaxson Dart couldn’t miss his Rebels at the #FiestaBowl pic.twitter.com/qB7INKid4L — Fiesta Sports Foundation (@Fiesta_Bowl) January 9, 2026

Ayers, 22, was in the spotlight herself recently as a ring girl for the big Jake Paul vs. Anthony Josua fight in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The clues have been there that the two are official from their intimate date night in NYC, to Ayers flaunting his digs wearing a Giants shirt, to hanging with Dart’s viral mom Kara.

They were also seen dressing up together on Halloween — a photo she’d share below.

It’s official!

But’s it’s not public official until it’s IG official these days. So here you have it with Ayers‘ post with three words: “rumor has it…” while she tagged Dart to go along with several photos of them together.

It’s not shocking news, but it’s nice to see if official, especially after some Alix Earle rumors the QB dispelled.

Here’s to the happy new couple!

