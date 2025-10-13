Canelo dances and sings with his daughter Emily in sweet dad birthday moment
Canelo Alvarez may have lost his last fight to Terence Crawford, but he’s enjoying his life outside the ring and just celebrated his daughter Emily Cinnamon’s milestone birthday.
The 35-year-old Mexican boxing superstar has five kids with his oldest being Emily. He has two daughters with his current wife Fernanda Gomez including new baby Eva born this year. Fernanda and their kids were in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Crawford fight to support him.
Emily is the daughter of Canelo’s former girlfriend and high school sweetheart Karen Beltrán, whom he broke up with in 2007. He’s had kids with four different women.
For Emily’s birthday on October 12, dad had a sweet post and message for his daughter’s 18th. Translated to English, it says, “Happy 18th, my beautiful girl @emilyc.alvarez. I will always be here for you. May this new stage bring you everything you hope for in life. I LOVE YOU ❤️”
For the big birthday bash dad and daughter could be seen having a good time dancing and singing together.
And sharing a touching moment as well.
That’s a proud dad right there.
While Canelo made a staggering amount in his loss to Crawford, the former undisputed super middleweight champion hasn’t determined what’s next yet in his career. His family certainly comes first.
