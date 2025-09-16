The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Canelo’s wife Fernanda shares powerful message for husband after Crawford loss

The wife of the Mexican superstar boxer also shares a new photo of them together on fight night.

Matt Ryan

Canelo Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez
Canelo Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez / IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Canelo Alvarez hoped to be celebrating with his wife Fernanda Gomez and their two daughters after Saturday night’s super fight vs. Terence Crawford. Instead, he watched the undefeated Crawford make boxing history and was comforted by his family in defeat.

The 35-year-old Mexican superstar boxer Alvarez lost his super middleweight title and belts to the 37-year-old Crawford who became the first fighter in the four-belt era to hold undisputed titles at three different weight classes. He would, however, get his belts back in a touching gesture by Crawford after the fight.

He took the loss with grace, giving Crawford all the credit. He also had a massive payday from the fight purse.

Not to mention, Alvarez has his family by his side. He was later seen getting a hug from his wife and daughter Maria in the locker room after the loss.

Gomez posted this photo of Maria and her with Canelo and wrote, “Siempre de tu mano ❤️” which translates to “Always in your hand.” She’d add, “La cara del boxeo” which means “The face of boxing.”

Alvarez, now 62-3-2, has been a face of boxing for a long time and ruled the super middleweight division as its king for nearly five years.

No doubt, he still has some boxing left him, but more importantly, he has his family by his side.

