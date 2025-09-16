Canelo’s wife Fernanda shares powerful message for husband after Crawford loss
Canelo Alvarez hoped to be celebrating with his wife Fernanda Gomez and their two daughters after Saturday night’s super fight vs. Terence Crawford. Instead, he watched the undefeated Crawford make boxing history and was comforted by his family in defeat.
The 35-year-old Mexican superstar boxer Alvarez lost his super middleweight title and belts to the 37-year-old Crawford who became the first fighter in the four-belt era to hold undisputed titles at three different weight classes. He would, however, get his belts back in a touching gesture by Crawford after the fight.
RELATED: Terence Crawford reveals why he gave Canelo his belts back after fight
He took the loss with grace, giving Crawford all the credit. He also had a massive payday from the fight purse.
Not to mention, Alvarez has his family by his side. He was later seen getting a hug from his wife and daughter Maria in the locker room after the loss.
Gomez posted this photo of Maria and her with Canelo and wrote, “Siempre de tu mano ❤️” which translates to “Always in your hand.” She’d add, “La cara del boxeo” which means “The face of boxing.”
RELATED: Floyd Mayweather Jr. hits big again after Terence Crawford huge bet winner
Alvarez, now 62-3-2, has been a face of boxing for a long time and ruled the super middleweight division as its king for nearly five years.
No doubt, he still has some boxing left him, but more importantly, he has his family by his side.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit