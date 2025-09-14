Canelo’s heartfelt moment you didn’t see with wife Fernanda after loss to Crawford
Canelo Alvarez lost to the better fighter in Terence Crawford on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. After losing his super middleweight belts, Alvarez had a touching moment with his wife Netflix cameras didn’t catch.
The 35-year-old Alvarez was all class after the fight giving credit to the 37-year-old Crawford who is the first fighter in the four-belt era in boxing to be undisputed champion at three separate weight classes.
While things didn’t go Alvarez’s way this time, his wife Fernanda Gomez and daughter Maria were bright spots on the night.
The 29-year-old Mexican Gomez also rocked a head-turning dress, and crushed Sofia Vergara in a side-by-side photo after she met Alvarez in the locker room.
Then after the loss on his way back to the locker room, Canelo had a heartwarming moment where he hugged his wife that you didn’t see.
At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about: Family. It also doesn’t hurt that Alvarez also received an insane payday for the fight compared to Crawford’s shockingly low amount.
He may not be super middleweight champ anymore after a nearly five-year reign, but Canelo had some special moments with his family.
