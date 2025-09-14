The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Canelo’s heartfelt moment you didn’t see with wife Fernanda after loss to Crawford

The Mexican superstar boxer shared a touching moment with his wife after the stunning defeat.

Matt Ryan

Canelo Alvarez (black/gold trunks) and Terence Crawford (not pictured) box during their super middleweight title bout at Allegiant Stadium.
Canelo Alvarez (black/gold trunks) and Terence Crawford (not pictured) box during their super middleweight title bout at Allegiant Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Canelo Alvarez lost to the better fighter in Terence Crawford on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. After losing his super middleweight belts, Alvarez had a touching moment with his wife Netflix cameras didn’t catch.

The 35-year-old Alvarez was all class after the fight giving credit to the 37-year-old Crawford who is the first fighter in the four-belt era in boxing to be undisputed champion at three separate weight classes.

While things didn’t go Alvarez’s way this time, his wife Fernanda Gomez and daughter Maria were bright spots on the night.

RELATED: Terence Crawford gives Canelo Alvarez his belts back in touching scene after fight

The 29-year-old Mexican Gomez also rocked a head-turning dress, and crushed Sofia Vergara in a side-by-side photo after she met Alvarez in the locker room.

RELATED: Terence Crawford addresses controversial Mexico-themed Canelo entrance

Then after the loss on his way back to the locker room, Canelo had a heartwarming moment where he hugged his wife that you didn’t see.

At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about: Family. It also doesn’t hurt that Alvarez also received an insane payday for the fight compared to Crawford’s shockingly low amount.

He may not be super middleweight champ anymore after a nearly five-year reign, but Canelo had some special moments with his family.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

