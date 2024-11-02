Hanna Cavinder supports bf Carson Beck with fangirl shirt, unbuttoned jeans fit
Hanna Cavinder is Carson Beck’s No. 1 fan, and Saturday she showed off her fangirl fit.
The girlfriend of the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and current Miami Hurricanes basketball player has been at games this season wearing Beck’s jersey while taking smitten photos with him, and repping him when she can’t make it out. She’s also besties with his sister and UGA cheerleader, Kylie Beck.
For Saturday’s game against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville — known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” — the 23-year-old Cavinder wore a Beck Georgia T-shirt with his face plastered all over it. She also flaunted her flawless abs with an unbuttoned, rolled down jeans look. She captioned it, “@mvpbae GAmEEEE DAY🐶.”
That will get you fired up in the morning. Beck is 6-1 since dating Cavinder.
The couple has only officially been together since this summer. Dating rumors began when Hanna posted Beck on social media over the Fourth of July weekend. Beck confirmed the relationship in an interview with ESPN before the Georgia football opener, and the couple has gone Instagram official since
Cavinder and her twin sister Haley open the Hurricanes season on Monday against Stetson.
Maybe Beck will return the favor go fanboy over her at some games this season?
