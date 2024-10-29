Carson Beck’s sister Kylie does full split in cheerleader Georgia pose
Kylie Beck will be cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs, just not for brother Carson Beck this time.
The sophomore sister of the star UGA quarterback is trading in her cheerleader uniform — the one she upstaged Hanna Cavinder in — to don the Bulldogs basketball unis for her first time.
Kylie has made headlines recently for her jaw-dropping minidress at a Sarah Carpenter concert, and this stunning cowgirl Texas fit while in Austin.
RELATED: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen's glammed up look in 'homecoming' gown
With a home exhibition game Tuesday against the UCF Knights, the 19-year-old Kylie took to Instagram to show off an unbelievable cheerleader pose in her uniform to celebrate the moment.
Wowza. She must work out. That is a beautiful sparkly uniform as well. No doubt her bestie Cavinder liked this split pose — she likes almost all of Kylie’s photos.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shows Ole Miss pride in mirror selfie
Beck also shared another photo of herself and the cheer team.
The football team will be traveling to Jacksonville, Florida, to take on the Florida Gators in the annual “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” on Saturday.
Whatever Kylie does the rest of the season will be hard to top her doing the full splits for IG.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking
Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality
Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence
New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game
WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal