Chargers WAG reacts to Madison Beer’s eye-catching night upstaging bf Justin Herbert

Madison Beer had a memorable night as a headliner for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show catching the eye of another Los Angeles Chargers WAG.

The pop singer recently hard launched her relationship with Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert with a kiss at the game in Los Angeles vs. the Washington Commanders.

Before that, the 26-year-old Beer and the 27-year-old Herbert first spotted together back in Augustwhen the 6-foot-6 QB was a can’t-miss on the set while she filmed her new music video single, “Yes Baby”.

For Wednesday night’s big show that also featured musicians Missy Elliott, Karol G, and TWICE, as well as athletes Angel Reese of the WNBA and gold medalist gymnast Sunisa Lee, Beer first turned heads in an all-black stunner on the red carpet, and then rocked the iconic Victoria’s Secret pink below for her performance.

Beer posted this as well:

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker’s longtime girlfriend Annie Buerk reacted with two comments in it where she first said, “the ultimate slay slay baddie,” followed by “speechless.”

It was all about Beer on Wednesday. Herbert will get his chance to shine on Sunday at home vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Will Beer be there cheering him on?

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

