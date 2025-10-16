Chargers WAG reacts to Madison Beer’s eye-catching night upstaging bf Justin Herbert
Madison Beer had a memorable night as a headliner for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show catching the eye of another Los Angeles Chargers WAG.
The pop singer recently hard launched her relationship with Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert with a kiss at the game in Los Angeles vs. the Washington Commanders.
Before that, the 26-year-old Beer and the 27-year-old Herbert first spotted together back in Augustwhen the 6-foot-6 QB was a can’t-miss on the set while she filmed her new music video single, “Yes Baby”.
RELATED: Chargers WAG loves Madison Beer’s soaking wet workout fit for new single
For Wednesday night’s big show that also featured musicians Missy Elliott, Karol G, and TWICE, as well as athletes Angel Reese of the WNBA and gold medalist gymnast Sunisa Lee, Beer first turned heads in an all-black stunner on the red carpet, and then rocked the iconic Victoria’s Secret pink below for her performance.
RELATED: Jaxson Dart, Madison Beer origin story found after fake post dissing Justin Herbert
Beer posted this as well:
Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker’s longtime girlfriend Annie Buerk reacted with two comments in it where she first said, “the ultimate slay slay baddie,” followed by “speechless.”
It was all about Beer on Wednesday. Herbert will get his chance to shine on Sunday at home vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Will Beer be there cheering him on?
