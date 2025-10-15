Justin Herbert's gf Madison Beer turns heads in all-black fit for Victoria's Secret
Madison Beer has already stolen the show before any Angel struts the runway at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Crashing the NFL much like Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld, the pop-star princess is officially dating Los Angeles Chargers franchise quarterback Justin Herbert after the two were seen kissing each other pregame a couple of weeks ago, and it's easy to see why many fans believe the $262.5 million QB1 is outkicking his coverage on the dating front.
Wearing an all-black, shoelace-string sheer gown that fits the Victoria's Secret aesthetic on the pink carpet, it'll be hard for any of the Angels to match that flawless look for the actual show.
Not many had thought that Beer, 26, would join the NFL WAGs brigade like Swift, Steinfeld, and now Cardi B, but after being spotted with the former Oregon Ducks standout over the summer on one of her shoots, they officially hard launched for the Chargers home game against the Washington Commanders.
Unfortunately the "Selfish" hitmaker wasn't good luck that day, with the Chargers losing, but needless to say Herbert is still winning at life as Beer's new plus-one.
Just ask New York Giants rookie sensation Jaxson Dart, who has admitted Beer is his celebrity crush.
There will be a lot more NFL stars having a new celebrity crush after Beer's look tonight.
