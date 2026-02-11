Chloe Kim Shares Special Moment With BF Myles Garrett Cameras Catch at Olympics
Snowboard sensation Chloe Kim is moving on to defend her two gold medals in the Olympics after qualifying in first in the halfpipe. She had her No. 1 fan in her boyfriend Myles Garrett there to cheer her on where they shared a special moment that NBC cameras caught.
The Cleveland Browns star arrived after the Super Bowl where he was there last week for the NFL Honors, winning Defensive Player of the Year. Kim couldn’t be there, but certainly was paying attention and reacted to the sack king’s big night.
The 25-year-old Korean-American Kim was a darling of the 2022 Beijing Games winning gold in the women’s snowboard halfpipe where she became the first to win the event twice — she took home her first in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, making her the youngest woman ever to win gold in snowboarding there at just 17.
She looks good so far at the Milano Cortina Games with this impressive run:
Garrett reacted on Instagram with a business-like approach for her: “Qualifiers ✅🙏🏾”
Garrett and Kim have special moment
It was this moment afterward, though, that NBC cameras caught of the look she gave him beaming with a smile as he proudly looked on.
And then these adorable couple’s moments.
Kim will go for the three-peat tomorrow, February 12, in the women’s halfpipe. She’s already a legend of the sport like Garrett is in the NFL, but one in front of him will be extra special.
Their relationship timeline
She also made news for hard launching her relationship with the 30-year-old Garrett after they were linked since March when they were seen together at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo. They then shared a sweet moment at a game this season.
