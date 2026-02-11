Chloe Kim Shares Special Moment With BF Myles Garrett Cameras Catch at Olympics

Snowboard sensation Chloe Kim is moving on to defend her two gold medals in the Olympics after qualifying in first in the halfpipe. She had her No. 1 fan in her boyfriend Myles Garrett there to cheer her on where they shared a special moment that NBC cameras caught.

The Cleveland Browns star arrived after the Super Bowl where he was there last week for the NFL Honors, winning Defensive Player of the Year. Kim couldn’t be there, but certainly was paying attention and reacted to the sack king’s big night.

Chloe Kim did her thing in the women’s halfpiper qualifier on February 11. | Jack Gruber, Jack Gruber / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 25-year-old Korean-American Kim was a darling of the 2022 Beijing Games winning gold in the women’s snowboard halfpipe where she became the first to win the event twice — she took home her first in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, making her the youngest woman ever to win gold in snowboarding there at just 17.

She looks good so far at the Milano Cortina Games with this impressive run:

Two-time Gold medalist Chloe Kim WOWS with a huge first run in halfpipe qualifying. 😮‍💨🇺🇸



📺 Peacock | #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/x9sIIICdEg — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2026

Garrett reacted on Instagram with a business-like approach for her: “Qualifiers ✅🙏🏾”

Myles Garret reacts to Kim’s qualifying run. | Myles Garrett/Instagram

Garrett and Kim have special moment

It was this moment afterward, though, that NBC cameras caught of the look she gave him beaming with a smile as he proudly looked on.

Power Couple Alert 🚨 Myles Garrett & Chloe Kim. He’s in Italy watching her snowboard. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/81HXhXd731 — jen-n-juice 🍾🥂 (@m_jeniagd) February 11, 2026

And then these adorable couple’s moments.

Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Re6nGZ1r2t — star (@lacemanhattans) February 11, 2026

Kim will go for the three-peat tomorrow, February 12, in the women’s halfpipe. She’s already a legend of the sport like Garrett is in the NFL, but one in front of him will be extra special.

Their relationship timeline

She also made news for hard launching her relationship with the 30-year-old Garrett after they were linked since March when they were seen together at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo. They then shared a sweet moment at a game this season.

