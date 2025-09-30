The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara does boxing dance rocking Mike Tyson T-shirt in relatable proud mom moment

The recording artist and wife of New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson throws it back while throwing some punches.

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara
Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Ciara celebrated a good day, and showed off her boxing skills while doing so in a fun dance where she rocked a throwback Mike Tyson fit.

The wife of New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson somehow is always full of energy even after a long day of work and taking care of their four kids.

The recording artist, now 39 years old, just released her eighth studio album in August titled “CiCi” and has been all over including rocking her model look for New York Fashion Week while posing with Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia.

RELATED: Russell Wilson shows Giants love with wife Ciara, his kids in family photo

Ciara and Russell Wilson smile on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala.
Ciara and Russell Wilson arriving at the Met Gala 2025 in New York City. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

She and her own kids also did adorable photos with dad for his Nike 3BRAND.

Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016 and just celebrated their ninth anniversary with video tributes to each other. They have daughter Sienna, 8, son Win, 6, and baby girl Amora, 1, together, and Wilson has raised Future, 11, from Ciara’s previous relationship, as his own.

RELATED: Ciara sends hubby Russell Wilson uplifting message after Giants QB is benched

Future, Win, Russell, Amora, Ciara, Sienna
Future, Win, Russell, Amora, Ciara, Sienna / Russell Wilson/Instagram

Ciara would post on Instagram her successful day with a boxing dance with the Iron Mike T-shirt on. She wrote, “Mood after a long day of work and successfully putting the babies down 🥰🤘🏽👊🏽.”

That dance and shirt alone is a winning day, but throw in work and putting four kids to bed, that’s a super day.

Ciara once again shows why she seemingly can do it all and still have the energy to go a few rounds like she was vintage Tyson.

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

