Ciara sends hubby Russell Wilson uplifting message after Giants QB is benched
The Russell Wilson era with the New York Giants is offically over. With the Giants sitting in dead last in the NFC East with an 0-3 record, head coach Brian Daboll will look toward rookie Jaxson Dart to start against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.
Wilson, 36, seemed to quiet the calls for Dart to start after throwing for 450 yards and three touchdowns during New York's overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.
However, amid a deeply uninspiring performance against Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, he was even booed by the home crowd at MetLife Stadium.
RELATED: Ciara, all the kids rock matching Russell Wilson Giants jerseys for training camp
Wilson completed 56.3% of his passes for 160 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions against the Chiefs.
“I think there’s highs and lows and there’s always tough moments,” Wilson told reporters after the game. “You gotta have thick skin, you gotta be able to know who you are, know the player you are and what you’re capable of."
After first signing with the Giants this offseason, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, appeared thrilled to relocate to the Big Apple.
RELATED: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
While things aren't going as planned for the former Super Bowl champ, Ciara made sure he felt the love after getting benched on Tuesday, Sept. 23.
She posted several highlight photos and videos on Instagram and wrote, "The Carousel of Life. So many reasons to smile 🖤."
Wilson quickly liked the post. As someone who's playing his 14th season in the league, he knows life in the NFL can be a roller coaster.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career