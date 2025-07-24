The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant shares sweet photo for bestie Ciara, Russell Wilson’s son’s birthday

The wife of Kobe Bryant posts an amazing moment with Ciara and her now 5-year-old son Win.

Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Vanessa Bryant gave some adorable birthday love to bestie Ciara and Russell Wilson’s son Win Harrison with a sweet photo.

The widow of Kobe Bryant and the Bryant family are good family friends with the New York Giants quarterback and his recording artist wife. We’ve seen Vanessa sharing an amazing photo in a wacky fit with ”brother” Wilson for his birthday, and recently Ciara showing off matching fits with Vanessa’s youngster daughter Capri on her birthday.

Ciara even just did an awesome Kobe tribute in her ripped-jeans fit, while Vanessa gifted Wilson some awesome Kobe “Grinch” cleats.

Ciara and Vanessa both love Disneyland and have been seen there before riding the rides together.

They of course take their kids with them as well. Vanessa shared Ciara with her son Win while wearing her Minnie Mouse ears on the Cars ride and wished him a happy 5th birthday.

Wilson would have his own adorable birthday post for his son, too.

Ciara, 39, and Wilson, 36, have four kids with Future, 11, who Wilson has raised as his own, and Sienna, 8, Win, and baby Amora, 1, who looks so much like dad.

The 43-year-old Vanessa still has little ones as well after oldest Natalia, 22, with Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5.

Thanks to Vanessa for sharing another adorable moment.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

