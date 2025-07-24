Vanessa Bryant shares sweet photo for bestie Ciara, Russell Wilson’s son’s birthday
Vanessa Bryant gave some adorable birthday love to bestie Ciara and Russell Wilson’s son Win Harrison with a sweet photo.
The widow of Kobe Bryant and the Bryant family are good family friends with the New York Giants quarterback and his recording artist wife. We’ve seen Vanessa sharing an amazing photo in a wacky fit with ”brother” Wilson for his birthday, and recently Ciara showing off matching fits with Vanessa’s youngster daughter Capri on her birthday.
Ciara even just did an awesome Kobe tribute in her ripped-jeans fit, while Vanessa gifted Wilson some awesome Kobe “Grinch” cleats.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant flashes ginormous Kobe ring in sweetest selfie with bestie Ciara
Ciara and Vanessa both love Disneyland and have been seen there before riding the rides together.
They of course take their kids with them as well. Vanessa shared Ciara with her son Win while wearing her Minnie Mouse ears on the Cars ride and wished him a happy 5th birthday.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant looks just like sister Sophie in jeans fits on family Disney trip
Wilson would have his own adorable birthday post for his son, too.
Ciara, 39, and Wilson, 36, have four kids with Future, 11, who Wilson has raised as his own, and Sienna, 8, Win, and baby Amora, 1, who looks so much like dad.
The 43-year-old Vanessa still has little ones as well after oldest Natalia, 22, with Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5.
Thanks to Vanessa for sharing another adorable moment.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip