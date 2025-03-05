Russell Wilson might get jealous of Ciara's dirty dancing with Serena Williams
Ciara loves to have a good time.
Whether it's with her famous friends, her big family with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback (for now) husband Russell Wilson, or even working in the studio with Tyga, the R&B and pop star is always smiling.
So when the 39-year-old "Speechless" hitmaker attended this year's Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a sheer dress stunner that of course went viral, you knew she would enjoy the swanky soiree.
Sharing her favorite moments on Instagram Stories, Ciara hobnobbed with stars like Cynthia Erivo from "Wicked," fellow WAG Teyana Taylor, but it was her hilarious dirty dancing moves with the female tennis GOAT and new co-owner of the WNBA's Toronto Tempo Serena Williams that stole the show.
At first Williams, 43, seems to accidentally step in the way of the video, presumable shot by Wilson. But then Ciara shimmies up to her, grinds innocently, and then pretends to slap her you-know-what, all while both are cracking up the entire time.
Williams and Ciara run in similar circles and are most likely friends, as both are super tight with Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant. (And Bryant's oldest daughter Natalia also attended the VF Oscar Party.)
Date night for Ciara and Wilson without their four kids is usually Friday night, but a big-time Hollywood party is an acceptable exception.
"What is so beautiful about us committing to us is that it actually is a great deep breath for me in the midst of my crazy week," Ciara says about their alone time. "I'm actually looking forward to going out, him taking me out, picking a restaurant. And I think it keeps things fresh. And I just feel so blessed that we have that."
On this night, Ciara was blessed with a some good laughs with famous friends.
