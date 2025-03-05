The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Russell Wilson might get jealous of Ciara's dirty dancing with Serena Williams

The pop star was having a great time with all of her famous friends, especially when the new owner of the WNBA's Toronto Tempo strolled by to groove.

Matthew Graham

Ciara attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles following the 97th Academy Awards.
Ciara attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles following the 97th Academy Awards. / IMAGO / Future Image

Ciara loves to have a good time.

Whether it's with her famous friends, her big family with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback (for now) husband Russell Wilson, or even working in the studio with Tyga, the R&B and pop star is always smiling.

So when the 39-year-old "Speechless" hitmaker attended this year's Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a sheer dress stunner that of course went viral, you knew she would enjoy the swanky soiree.

Russell Wilson and Ciara
Ciara & Russell Wilson at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. / IMAGO / Featureflash

Sharing her favorite moments on Instagram Stories, Ciara hobnobbed with stars like Cynthia Erivo from "Wicked," fellow WAG Teyana Taylor, but it was her hilarious dirty dancing moves with the female tennis GOAT and new co-owner of the WNBA's Toronto Tempo Serena Williams that stole the show.

At first Williams, 43, seems to accidentally step in the way of the video, presumable shot by Wilson. But then Ciara shimmies up to her, grinds innocently, and then pretends to slap her you-know-what, all while both are cracking up the entire time.

Ciara, Serena Williams
Ciara/Instagram
Ciara, Serena Williams
Ciara/Instagram
Ciara, Serena Williams
Ciara/Instagram
Ciara, Serena Williams
Ciara/Instagram

Williams and Ciara run in similar circles and are most likely friends, as both are super tight with Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant. (And Bryant's oldest daughter Natalia also attended the VF Oscar Party.)

Date night for Ciara and Wilson without their four kids is usually Friday night, but a big-time Hollywood party is an acceptable exception.

"What is so beautiful about us committing to us is that it actually is a great deep breath for me in the midst of my crazy week," Ciara says about their alone time. "I'm actually looking forward to going out, him taking me out, picking a restaurant. And I think it keeps things fresh. And I just feel so blessed that we have that."

On this night, Ciara was blessed with a some good laughs with famous friends.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

