Ciara turns 'up the sexy' for Russell Wilson in competition with her husband
Ciara and Russell Wilson will celebrate 10 years of knowing each other this year. And with a decade in the books, the two continue to keep the spark alive.
In an interview with Bustle, Ciara opened up about her marriage to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. She revealed that the key to longevity in a marriage is to treat it as though they are “always competing.”
“You need to still turn up the sexy,” she said. “He walks through the door, and I’m like, ‘OK!’ Because he intentionally went in to go get sexier, to get cute. For me, the same thing. It’s a lot sometimes with four kids and doing everything else, but I feel so good when I put in effort and he sees it.”
The “1, 2 Step” hitmaker also said communication is crucial. And the rules of the gridiron apply to the rules of the home.
“Communication rules a nation,” Ciara said. “What I will give my husband credit for is he can communicate really well. It’s the quarterback in him. He’s so used to having to do that anyway. It’s a big part of his everyday life.”
The couple first met in 2015, and married a year later. A decade later, the two still keep up traditions and maintain their weekly Friday night dates. Her advice: to continue to treat the marriage as if its in the honeymoon stage, even years after the fact.
“Search for the beginning at all points as best as you can,” she said, “because we know what that feels like in the beginning — there’s this excitement.”
