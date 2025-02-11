Ciara flaunts full-length sheer black dress in daring new look
Ciara returned from the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana, and continued her fit hot streak with a daring new look.
Even before heading to Super Bowl LIX, the singer and wife of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback slayed in a cheerleader outfit at the Pro Bowl rooting her man on in his 10th NFL All-Star game.
After that, it was on to the Big Easy where she lit up the EA Sports Madden Bowl in an insane fire red leather look, and crushed Wilson in a leather miniskirt and corset top, and then upstaged him in knee-high boots and a shoelace top while watching the Philadelphia Eagles destroy the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.
Just because all eyes aren’t on football right now doesn’t mean they aren’t on Ciara. With looks like her latest stunner, they certainly will be. Ciara rocked a Tory Burch sheer black dress that is see-through in both the front and the back.
That’s a look that will turn Wilson into a cheerleader rooting his wife on like her “lioness” look from before that had him joking about having baby No. 5.
The 39-year-old continues to dress to impress with bold fits like these.
