Ciara rocks white tank top with son Future for Super Bowl without Russell Wilson
Ciara crushed a lot of fits over Super Bowl weekend, but slayed a casual stunner while at the game itself.
The singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has crushed lately with her looks like her black miniskirt stunner while on Today’s Jenna & Friends, and her Wilson No. 3 cheerleader outfit at the Pro Bowl while posing with her husband, and a red-hot low-cut top while puffing on a cigar and having a glass of her own rum.
Since her arrival in New Orleans, Louisiana, for Super Bowl LIX, Ciara has taken her fashion to the next-level with her black miniskirt and boots stunner while partying with Russ, and her all-red leather look at the EA Sports Madden Bowl, and then crushed her husband in a leather miniskirt and corset top while at an event.
While at the game she dressed down but looked amazing in a white tank top while hanging with son Future, 10.
Her fit was definitely more exciting than the game itself as the Philadelphia Eagles thumped the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22.
While Wilson didn’t play in the big game, Ciara definitely represented the family from the Caesars Superdome.
