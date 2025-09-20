Clayton Kershaw has emotional gesture to wife Ellen, kids leaving Dodgers mound
Clayton Kershaw had the perfect send off for his legendary Los Angeles Dodgers career.
Having only been with the Dodgers his entire career since 2008, the 11-time All Star and future Baseball Hall of Famer started his final regular season game ever.
When the 37-year-old left-hander was pulled in the top of the fifth inning against their NL West rival San Francisco Giants, Dave Roberts signaled it was time to take him out of the game, to which Kershaw started hugging his teammates before their manager even made it to the mound.
The crowd naturally gave him a standing ovation, along with all of his teammates, and it was truly a touching moment for the NL MVP and three-time NL Cy Young Award winner.
After giving one last hug to Roberts, Kershaw headed to the dugout, but in the most heartfelt gesture throughout, the 3,000 strikeout club member, only one of twenty pitchers to ever accomplish that feat, and only the fourth south paw to do it, and gave an imaginary hug to his pregnant wife Ellen and their four children, Cali, 10, Charley 8, Cooper, 5, and Chance, 3.
The couple have been married for 15 years and are high school sweethearts, having met freshman year at Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas.
Many of Kershaw's former teammates were in attendance as well to share in his final goodbye at Dodgers Stadium. Also there was his lifelong friend, having gone to the same high school where he met Ellen, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
"I didn't want to miss this," Stafford said. "I'm just so happy it fell on a night that I could be here."
