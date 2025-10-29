Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko has giddy reactions uncovered rooting for Dodgers
Even when bad things happen to Shohei Ohtani, it turns into an amazingly viral moment.
Case in point, when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belted a two-run home run off of him in Game 4 of the World Series, with the Toronto Blue Jays eventually beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 to tie the series, the photo of the two MLB behemoths instantly went viral and became a rallying cry for Toronto fans.
When you're the global $700 million superstar that has reignited baseball almost single handedly in the United States for casual fans, that will happen, even when it's against the dude having literally one of the best postseasons in MLB history.
Not only was that iconic image all over the world, but so too was the three-time MVP's, twice in the AL and the reigning one in the NL, facial expressions from the mound, which again, went insanely viral for its meme-ification.
Ohtani is often caught having amazing facial expressions, and even though the 31-year-old Japanese hero rarely talks, using a translator to talk to the media, though most believe he could speak English well enough now to be able to handle it without one, it's his endearing personality and child-like Little League antics that make him so likable.
Guess who else has amazing facial expressions — his wife Mamiko Tanaka.
While the former professional basketball player is rarely shown on-camera during the World Series, or actually much in general, there is great video of her giddy reactions when Ohtani first started playing for the Dodgers.
It's truly heartwarming, and it makes us want to have more cutaways to see how she's reacting, especially since often it might be with their world famous dog Decoy.
It's probably for privacy reasons since Mamiko also brings their six-month-old baby daughter to the games, like when amazing footage emerged of the entire family walking into Dodgers Stadium together before Ohtani's NLCS Game 4 for the ages with three home runs while striking out 10.
Ohtani was living his best dad life on stroller duty.
Except for Blue Jays fans and Dodgers rivals, it's hard to ever root against Ohtani. And as it turns out, the same can be said for his wife.
