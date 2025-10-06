Connor McDavid Announces Oilers Extension With Four-Word Message
One of the very best players in the NHL is staying put.
After an offseason of speculation, superstar center Connor McDavid will be staying with the Oilers. McDavid's future in Edmonton was in question after the team lost a second straight Stanley Cup Final to the Panthers. The 2025-26 season was the last of his contract with the team and he was non-commital about his future with the Oilers after June's Stanley Cup defeat.
But Monday brought multiple reports that McDavid would indeed be signing an extension with the team that drafted him back in 2015. The man himself appeared to announce the news with a four-word message on Instagram: "Our journey here continues," with two heart emojis in Oilers colors.
The 28-year-old star recorded 100 points in 67 games last season for Edmonton, good for sixth in the NHL. He was unable to bring home the Stanley Cup yet again last summer but certainly held up his end of the bargain, scoring seven goals and racking up 33 points during the Oilers' playoff run. It was an admirable effort after McDavid earned the Conn Smythe trophy the previous year despite being on the losing side.
The upcoming year was slated to be the last of McDavid's eight-year, $100 million extension. His new deal will undoubtedly be very rich. The Oilers have their franchise player locked down for a while yet and should rank on the shortlist of championship contenders as long as McDavid is in uniform.