What Went Wrong For Eagles In Week 17 Against Bills

The Philadelphia Eagles found another way to squeeze out a difficult win this past week.

Philadelphia faced off against the Buffalo Bills and came out on top, 13-12, to improve to 11-5 on the season. The Eagles already had the top spot in the NFC East locked up and the Week 17 win over the Bills kept the team's hopes of earning the No. 2 seed in the NFC alive.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

A win is win and that's what matters. But, the offense struggled in the second half. Philadelphia didn't score a point in the second or complete a pass. Jalen Hurts went 0-7 passing and the Eagles' offense had 16 yards of offense overall in the second half. Not great and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo addressed the sluggish second half on Tuesday.

The Eagles had a brutal second half against the Bills

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Really, when you look at it, is the amount of drives we had and plays and some of the starting positions, it was the first down thing again," Patullo said. "We had four drives where we had inefficient first downs, put us in four second-and-longs, and then from that, we were in three third-and-longs. When you're doing that, when that's happening, it's going to be very hard to move the ball. That's the unfortunate part of it. We had the one backed up drive from the minus one, we have to get it out. We ran again on second down; we didn't get much. Then third down, we had some pressure and that was a punt. When you look at those drives, it gets frustrating. We need one play. All we need is one spark, one thing to get those things going and we're out of it.

"There (were) a couple -- there was one drive, we were very close on the one where we went first-and-10 pass, then we went second-and-10. We had (DeVonta Smith), we had a little bit of pressure, we almost made the play. He had a great route versus man coverage (that) we won, and just didn't happen. Third-and-10, we don't convert. Those are the frustrating pieces that we're looking at as a staff. How do we get out of those? What do we need to do better as a coaching staff? How do we execute better? Because really, it's not just one person, one thing, one play style, one call. It's everything. We've got to look at everything. It never comes down to one thing, but it's the whole full picture of everybody working together, making sure we're on the same page, and getting those done because that's what really was frustrating in the second half."

Again, a win is a win. The Eagles beat a very good team on the back of a phenomenal defensive performance. The Eagles have one more regular-season game left before attempting to make another Super Bowl. They need to get the offense going, but if the defense plays like it did against the Bills, they'll be alright.

More NFL: Cowboys Cut Trevon Diggs, Could Eagles Land Pro Bowler?