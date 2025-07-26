Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder flaunts wedding dress post-surgery
Haley Cavinder got elective surgery to get to where she wants look for her wedding dress, and now she’s trying on those dresses.
The fiancée of Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson and her twin sister Hanna just had breast augmentation surgery on the same day, and then they showed off their progress in matching black fits and while out and about in crop tops.
The 24-year-old Haley was a star on the Miami Hurricanes basketball team during her career, but now focuses on her modeling and influencing career. She’s also focusing on her wedding, although there’s no known date for it yet. Ferguson just proposed in April with a giant ring she’s been flaunting.
RELATED: Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson’s fiancée has cowboy fit-off with 49ers famous wife
The new-look Haley post-surgery took to Instagram to show off trying on the gowns where she said “& so it begins 👰“
Soon Haley will be ditching those dresses for her Cowboys fits to cheer on her man as football season is a little over a month away with training camp just starting.
