The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cowboys legend Troy Aikman gets 'a**' kicked in surprising activity with ex-teammate

While he may have been a force on the gridiron, one meditative activity still proves to be a challenge.

Alex Gonzalez

Oct 14, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Troy Aikman walks the field during the pregame warmups for the NFL game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.
Oct 14, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Troy Aikman walks the field during the pregame warmups for the NFL game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Some things never change, and Troy Aikman learned this while spending time with his former Dallas Cowboys teammate Jason Garrett.

Jason Garrett 2023
Sep 7, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; NBC sportscaster Jason Garrett on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

RELATED: Haley Cavinder sends adorable birthday note to Cowboys bf Jake Ferguson

Over the course of the past year, Garrett and Aikman have been doing hot yoga. And while the two are known to dominate on the gridiron, they’re still working on getting adjusted to the ins and outs of hot yoga. On Tuesday, March 4, Aikman took to his Instagram page to share a post commemorating his one-year yogaversary. In the photo, Aikman is cracking half a smile, while appearing spent. Garrett, however can’t help but crack a full smile, showing off those pearly white chompers — much to Aikman’s chagrin.

“Not sure why Jason is so happy but one year of hot yoga later and it still kicks my a**,” wrote Aikman in the post’s caption, “but somewhere in that struggle is the reward of letting go.” It appears the two have been taking their classes at Ritual One, which is located in Dallas’ Knox-Henderson neighborhood.

For years, Aikman has been open about his meditation journey. In an interview with Dallas Innovates published in November 2022, Aikman revealed that he had started meditation 10 years prior.

“Had I been practicing [meditation] when I was playing [with the Cowboys], I would have been a different teammate,” Aikman said at the time, “And I think I would have been a better teammate.”

RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Kylie Dickson flaunts team-colored bikini, minidress

While we may never know how yoga would’ve impacted Aikman as a Cowboy, self-reflection is a key component of meditation. And evidently, Aikman has that down.

Troy Aikman 2023
Dec 4, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; ESPN Monday Night football announcer Troy Aikman broadcast before game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst

Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards

Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip

Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top

QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Relationships