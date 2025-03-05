Cowboys legend Troy Aikman gets 'a**' kicked in surprising activity with ex-teammate
Some things never change, and Troy Aikman learned this while spending time with his former Dallas Cowboys teammate Jason Garrett.
Over the course of the past year, Garrett and Aikman have been doing hot yoga. And while the two are known to dominate on the gridiron, they’re still working on getting adjusted to the ins and outs of hot yoga. On Tuesday, March 4, Aikman took to his Instagram page to share a post commemorating his one-year yogaversary. In the photo, Aikman is cracking half a smile, while appearing spent. Garrett, however can’t help but crack a full smile, showing off those pearly white chompers — much to Aikman’s chagrin.
“Not sure why Jason is so happy but one year of hot yoga later and it still kicks my a**,” wrote Aikman in the post’s caption, “but somewhere in that struggle is the reward of letting go.” It appears the two have been taking their classes at Ritual One, which is located in Dallas’ Knox-Henderson neighborhood.
For years, Aikman has been open about his meditation journey. In an interview with Dallas Innovates published in November 2022, Aikman revealed that he had started meditation 10 years prior.
“Had I been practicing [meditation] when I was playing [with the Cowboys], I would have been a different teammate,” Aikman said at the time, “And I think I would have been a better teammate.”
While we may never know how yoga would’ve impacted Aikman as a Cowboy, self-reflection is a key component of meditation. And evidently, Aikman has that down.
