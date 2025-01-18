The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Haley Cavinder sends adorable birthday note to Cowboys bf Jake Ferguson

Miami basketball and social media star Haley Cavinder shared a heartwarming message to her boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson, for his birthday.

Josh Sanchez

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder the carpet at the 59th ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas,
Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder the carpet at the 59th ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Love is in the air this weekend. Haley Cavinder, a Miami basketball standout and one-half of the social media starlet Cavinder Twins, is celebrating her boyfriend's big day.

Her boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson, is celebrating his 26th birthday and Haley made sure to let the world know.

Haley wished Ferguson a happy birthday with an adorable message and series of photos she shared with her one million followers on Instagram.

MORE: Haley Cavinder flaunts legs in leopard minidress with Cowboys bf Jake Ferguson

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY," Haley wrote with a heart emoji. "I love you and this life with you, [Jake Ferguson]."
Haley was rocking a leopard-print coat on a date night out with Ferguson in the photos.

Haley Cavinder, Jake Ferguson, Miami basketball, Dallas Cowboys
Haley Cavinder/Instagram

Haley loves a good leopard print.

MORE: Cowboys' Jake Ferguson's WAG influencer, model posts sweet anniversary photos

This season at AT&T Stadium, Ferguson hauled in 25 catches for 225 yards. On the injury-riddled season, he recorded 59 catches for 494 yards in just 14 games. Ferguson will be looking to bounce back in a big way for the 2025 league year.

Haley Cavinder, Dallas Cowboys
Haley Cavinder/Instagram

Haley, meanwhile, has been balling out for the 11-4 Hurricanes, averaging 17.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game in her final year of eligibility.

Ferguson is currently enjoying the offseason and hopes to get healthy so he can bounce back from a down year, while Haley is preparing for a Sunday afternoon showdown with the rival Florida State Seminoles.

