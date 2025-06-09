Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau adorably kisses WNBA star girlfriend before minicamp
Marist Liufau wants to take the second-year leap with the Dallas Cowboys.
The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish standout linebacker also took another leap in his relationship with rookie WNBA star Sonia Citron, who was selected third overall by the Washington Mystics in the 2025 WNBA Draft. If you recall, Liufau caught strays that night for getting drafted higher than her boyfriend.
Citron was a two-time First-Team All-ACC performer for Notre Dame, but many casual NFL fans probably didn't realize that the 21-year-old former McDonald's All-American is dating a Cowboy.
The couple adorably shared a kiss courtside and posed for a photo afterwards, which was certainly a great time to catch the Mystics, blowing out the Connecticut Sun, 104-67. The first-year player is having a solid start to her WNBA career, averaging almost 14 points to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
Liufau, 24, originally from Hawaii and cousins with Los Angeles Rams superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua, hopes to be a more integral part of the Cowboys defense this season under new coordinator Matt Eberflus as America's Team looks to get back to the NFL playoffs.
Citron, originally from the New York City suburbs, probably doesn't have too many folks in her family supporting the Cowboys.
That is until now.
