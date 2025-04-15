Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Marist Liufau roasted at WNBA draft after girlfriend Sonia Citron is picked

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau was in attendance for the 2025 WNBA draft and caught a stray shot after his girlfriend Sonia Citron was selected.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau goes through drills during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.,
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau goes through drills during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility., / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau made a surprise appearance at the 2025 WNBA Draft in New York City on Monday night, showing up to support his girlfriend.

Liufau, who was a star at Notre Dame before being drafted by the Cowboys, is in a relationship with Fighting Irish star guard Sonia Citron.

Citron was the No. 3 overall pick of the Washington Mystics, which led to a cameo from Liufau in the crowd.

MORE: Cowboys go bold with controversial Round 1 pick in latest mock draft

As Citron was being interviewed by ESPN's Holly Rowe following the pick, Liufau caught a stray when Rowe roasted him for getting drafted later than his girlfriend. Liufau was a third-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL draft.

Citron and Liufau also shared a heartfelt moment after her name was called.

Prior to the draft, Liufau hyped up Citron by reposting her college resume with a goat emoji.

MORE: Potential Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft target gets All-Pro comparison

In her final season with the Fighting Irish, Citron averaged 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

During his rookie season in the NFL, Liufau made a strong impact with 50 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Ranking the Cowboys' top 3 options with pick No. 12 in 2025 NFL draft

Could Cowboys target fast-rising DB in 2025 NFL Draft?

Blockbuster Cowboys Micah Parsons trade proposal nets Dallas top NFL Draft prospect

Dak Prescott shares heartfelt message after Kyren Lacy's tragic death

Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News