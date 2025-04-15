Cowboys' Marist Liufau roasted at WNBA draft after girlfriend Sonia Citron is picked
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau made a surprise appearance at the 2025 WNBA Draft in New York City on Monday night, showing up to support his girlfriend.
Liufau, who was a star at Notre Dame before being drafted by the Cowboys, is in a relationship with Fighting Irish star guard Sonia Citron.
Citron was the No. 3 overall pick of the Washington Mystics, which led to a cameo from Liufau in the crowd.
As Citron was being interviewed by ESPN's Holly Rowe following the pick, Liufau caught a stray when Rowe roasted him for getting drafted later than his girlfriend. Liufau was a third-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL draft.
Citron and Liufau also shared a heartfelt moment after her name was called.
Prior to the draft, Liufau hyped up Citron by reposting her college resume with a goat emoji.
In her final season with the Fighting Irish, Citron averaged 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
During his rookie season in the NFL, Liufau made a strong impact with 50 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
