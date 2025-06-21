Dak Prescott's fiancée flaunts private jet with Cowboys QB, her baby and 1 year old
It must be nice to have a fiancé on a $240 million contract, $231 million guaranteed.
Having just had their second daughter together, Aurora Rayne, last month, Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos had the ultimate flex by taking a photo together on a private plane with her newborn and their 1-year-old daughter Margaret Jane Rose, better know as MJ.
Captioning the post on her Instagram Stories, "My family of 4... Always on the go," it was obvious that the future Mrs. Prescott was enjoying the finer things on a pj probably off to an exotic location.
Prescott has a lot of pressure on him heading into next season, making the second most in fully guaranteed money, only behind reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen at $250 million. Especially given in the loaded NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts are the reigning Super Bowl champs, and second-year QB phenom Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders rocketed past the Cowboys to make it all the way to the NFC Championship Game.
Until then, his fiancée Sarah Jane is going to enjoy the finer things in life. Unfortunately, most of us can't take our family of four on a private jet to always be on the go.
