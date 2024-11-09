Dak Prescott’s sweet birthday wishes for Sarah Jane Ramos have one issue
It’s been a disappointing season for Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott, but a memorable one off the field.
The Cowboys and Prescott have struggled mightily to a 3-5 start, and now he’s sidelined with a hamstring injury for at least four weeks. He’s thrown just 11 touchdowns in those eight games with eight interceptions.
At least things are much better at home in his personal life. This year, Prescott had a child with and got engaged to girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos in an epic and adorable proposal; he demolished and is rebuilding his $4 million mansion; he’s still making $60 million per year for four years while he’s recovering.
RELATED: Dan Campbell’s wife flexes mega-seafood platter for Lions superstitious date night
Ramos is celebrating a 31st birthday and Dak took to Instagram for some sweet birthday messages. There was just one problem with one post: he called her his “fiancé” in it, which is designated for the man. The correct term for Ramos is “fiancée.”
Hey, it’s the thought that counts, right? She still looks stunning in that picture.
Here’s the other beautiful messages Prescott posted:
RELATED: Gracie Hunt slays in form-fitting all-black dress for swanky intimate dinner
While Dak forgot the right spelling, at least he didn’t forget Ramos’ birthday — although search has it showing up as November 17. Hmmmm. Dak would know his “fiancé’s” birthday.
The couple began dating in 2023 and they welcomed their first child, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, in February 2024.
It’s been a memorable and forgettable year all at the same time for Prescott, but family matters first over football. Now, if he can just remember to spell fiancée correctly next time.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenne wedding date stuns Shedeur Sanders
Time flies: Livvy Dunne shows amazing LSU transformation in two photos
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Hot mama: Ciara’s fire all-red fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping lots of heart emojis
Silencio: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s full-length checkered stunner would silence Stephen A.