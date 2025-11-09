Dave Portnoy's much younger gf Camryn turns heads at Patriots big win vs Buccaneers
Dave Portnoy is known to create headlines and cause a stir as the owner and founder of Barstool Sports.
Showing off his clout as a diehard New England Patriots fan, the 48-year-old media personality was in Robert Kraft's suite to watch their team pull off a huge win on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 28-23.
Too bad his girlfriend, Camryn D’Aloia, 22 youngers than him, stole the spotlight sitting beside Portnoy, Kraft, and Jonathan Kraft.
It was a funny juxtaposition to see the three, let's say older gentleman, and then the 26-year-old D'Aloia looking like the fish out of water in a vintage Patriots baseball cap and fit befitting her age.
Portnoy was first linked with his much younger girlfriend since April 2024, and he confirmed that they were indeed a couple in a podcast appearance on the "Drop A Pin" podcast a year later when talking about the duo getting rescued by the US Coast Guard after getting in seafare trouble off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
“It was myself and Cam, a girl I’m dating," Portnoy said. "I was like, ‘You have to get off and tell somebody, I have no communication.'"
"Cam" went to college in Massachusetts at Framingham State University, and the two have been spotted at sporting events like Boston Celtics or Indiana Fever games, sitting courtside.
Now Portnoy, who as you can tell from the tweet above, loves second-year quarterback Drake Maye and the Pats, and after Cardi B made waves sitting with Robert Kraft last week, it was "Cam" who was the winner in the owner's suite on the road.
