Dave Portnoy's much younger gf Camryn turns heads at Patriots big win vs Buccaneers

The Barstool Sports owner and diehard Patriots fan was in the owner's box with Robert Kraft, but all eyes were on his girlfriend Camryn D’Aloia.

Matthew Graham

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy looks up at the scoreboard Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 93-58.
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy looks up at the scoreboard Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 93-58. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dave Portnoy is known to create headlines and cause a stir as the owner and founder of Barstool Sports.

Showing off his clout as a diehard New England Patriots fan, the 48-year-old media personality was in Robert Kraft's suite to watch their team pull off a huge win on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 28-23.

Dave Portnoy, Camyrn D'Aloia
Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy attends game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Too bad his girlfriend, Camryn D’Aloia, 22 youngers than him, stole the spotlight sitting beside Portnoy, Kraft, and Jonathan Kraft.

It was a funny juxtaposition to see the three, let's say older gentleman, and then the 26-year-old D'Aloia looking like the fish out of water in a vintage Patriots baseball cap and fit befitting her age.

Portnoy was first linked with his much younger girlfriend since April 2024, and he confirmed that they were indeed a couple in a podcast appearance on the "Drop A Pin" podcast a year later when talking about the duo getting rescued by the US Coast Guard after getting in seafare trouble off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

“It was myself and Cam, a girl I’m dating," Portnoy said. "I was like, ‘You have to get off and tell somebody, I have no communication.'"

"Cam" went to college in Massachusetts at Framingham State University, and the two have been spotted at sporting events like Boston Celtics or Indiana Fever games, sitting courtside.

Dave Portnoy, Camryn D'Aloia
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy looks up at the scoreboard Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 93-58. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now Portnoy, who as you can tell from the tweet above, loves second-year quarterback Drake Maye and the Pats, and after Cardi B made waves sitting with Robert Kraft last week, it was "Cam" who was the winner in the owner's suite on the road.

Dave Portnoy
Dec .14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports founder and owner walks along the sidelines before the playing of the 125th Army-Navy game at Commanders Field. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

