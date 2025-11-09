Patriots' Shine Over Tampa Bay Despite Tom Brady Shadow
The New England Patriots reign supreme at Tampa Bay.
New England and co. earned their eighth win of the year on the road. The Patriots' defense posted 74 tackles compared to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53 while running back TreVeyon Henderson tallied two touchdowns.
Wide receiver Mack Hollins recorded a significant game for the year, earning 106 receiving yards across six receptions.
Patriots Defeat Tampa Bay, Improve to 8-2
The Patriots managed to pull out the road win while dealing with recent/current injuries from Terrell Jennings, Henderson, Christian Barmore, Marte Mapu, Marcus Jones, and Jaylinn Hawkins. In addition to the injuries, the shadow of Tom Brady's career was also present through the storylines.
In his final three seasons of league play, New England and quarterback legend Brady played for the Buccaneers. Brady retired heavily decorated as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time NFL MVP, five-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, three-time first-team All-Pro honoree, three-time second-team All-Pro, 15-time Pro Bowler and 2009 Comeback Player of the Year winner. Six of Brady's Super Bowls were won with the Patriots, his final Super Bowl win in 2021 was for Tampa Bay.
Though, the argument could definitely be made that Brady's legacy will forever remain with the Patriots over Tampa Bay, despite retiring with the Buccaneers.
Now with Drake Maye under the helm at QB, the Patriots have proved yet again that they are the dynasty over Tampa Bay.
Though, an interception as play winded down in the fourth quarter and in the end zone put a damper on Maye's final stats of going 16 on 31 completions for 270 passing yards and 13 rushing.
Rookie wide receiver Kyle Williams almost hit 22 mph on his 72-yard catch with just under 10 seconds to go in the first quarter.
Henderson set a new career long run with his second touchdown of the day. The Ohio State alum also sealed the deal for the Patriots' with the final touchdown of the matchup for New England — putting the score at 28-16 with a 69-yard rush before Tampa Bay answered back to lessen the deficit to 28-23.
This marked Henderson's first career two-touchdown game and his first time surpassing 100 yards rushing (147).
This latest win comes as the Patriots build on their momentum following a Week 9 win over the Atlanta Falcons which catapulted the Patriots to having the best record in the entire league after nine games — 7-2. New England now improves to 8-2.
