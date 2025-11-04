Tom Brady harshly criticized for 'weird' dog cloning revelation
Tom Brady is the undisputed NFL QB GOAT with seven Super Bowl titles.
Since retirement, the New England Patriots legend has dabbled in everything as an entrepreneur, is still struggling a bit as a Las Vegas Raiders and Birmingham City FC team owner, while collecting a nice steady paycheck as the No. 1 FOX Sports NFL analyst for a reported $375 million over 10 years. Oh, and he also has a production company.
Well on the entrepreneur front, one of the companies he invested in was Colossal Biosciences, and apparently they're in the business of cloning dogs.
If you follow Brady on social media, you know the 48 year old is an avid animal lover, but this naturally takes it to a completely different level, revealing that his new dog, Junie, is a reincarnated version of his former beloved one, Lua, who died in December 2023.
"My animals, they mean the world to me," Brady revealed to People magazine originally. "I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family's elderly dog before she passed"
Well, let's just say the reaction has been most negative. Very negative.
Dave Portnoy, founder and owner of Barstool Sports, who is probably one of the biggest Michigan Wolverines and New England Patriots fans on the planet, tweeted, "I’m a dog guy and a Brady guy. This is weird as f**k."
The word "weird" was used often by many users across social media platforms to describe Brady's decision.
Another big influencer, simply known as Barry, agreed, "I really don't think Brady is capable of doing anything without being a f**king weirdo."
There are so many layers to unpack with the ethical nature of cloning, but obviously that's not for The Athlete Lifestyle On SI to figure out like we're back in theology class, but another user chimed in, "i have plenty to say about this ... but i'll simply say the following and walk away: you can't clone a soul so tf is the point?
Many users also brought up the point of so many dogs are never adopted in shelters, and unfortunately for Brady, someone in the social department at Colossal Biosciences, who's getting plenty of attention with this story, decided to tweet a reply, writing, "Happy to help and excited to continue applying this science to conservation."
There were also plenty of jokes to be had, with plenty taking the "weird" theme to a comedy level with "The Island of Doctor Moreau" references and mocking the strict diet of the TB12 method.
