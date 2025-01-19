Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar rocks custom jacket to support daughter Shelomi
Pilar Sanders, the ex-wife of Deion Sanders and mother of Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi, has been proudly supporting her kids throughout their careers in college athletics.
She pulled up to Colorado football's Senior Day to show her support for Shilo and Shedeur for their final game in Boulder and even traveled to San Antonio to cheer on the Buffs in their bowl game.
This weekend, Pilar touched down in Huntsville, Alabama to show her support for daughter Shelomi, who is a guard for the Alabama A&M women's basketball team.
Pilar made the trip to the Alabama A&M Events Center to watch Shelomi and the Bulldogs take down Alabama State, 54-47. She showed her support for Shelomi with a custom jacket rocking Alabama A&M colors and her daughter's No. 22.
There is nothing like a mother's love.
Shelomi, who joined her father and brothers in Boulder after beginning her career alongside them at Jackson State, decided to leave after a year with the Buffs and transferred to join the Alabama A&M women's basketball team.
Now at Alabama A&M, she is thriving. Shelomi recorded a career-high 14 points in her HBCU return against Oakwood.
While she has seen limited minutes during the regular season, she appears to be in a much better place.
