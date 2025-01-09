Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi rocks neon yoga fit to 'start New Year right'
Deion Sanders took the college football world by storm thanks to the help of his sons Shedeur and Shilo with the Colorado football team, but Coach Prime's daughter, Shelomi Sanders, is also making waves.
Shelomi, who joined her father and brothers in Boulder after beginning her career alongside them at Jackson State, decided to leave after a year with the Buffs and transferred to join the Alabama A&M women's basketball team.
She said she left Colorado because, "It just wasn’t good energy. It wasn’t good vibes."
Shelomi noted that she would have quit basketball if she didn't get a fresh start saying, "There wasn’t enough being poured into me as a player and young lady. If I didn’t leave when I did, I promise you I would’ve quit."
Now at Alabama A&M, she is thriving. Shelomi recorded a career-high 14 points in her HBCU return against Oakwood. While she has seen limited minutes during the regular season, she appears to be in a much better place.
And to continue that, she is "starting the year off" by hitting the gym in a yoga fit that would make her father "Neon" Deion proud.
Shelomi shared the Savage x Fenty neon pink romper and black flex set on social media.
As Coach Prime says, "If you look good, feel good. And if you feel good, you play good."
Those words of wisdom never fail you.
