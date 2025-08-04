Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar fired up over son Shilo’s play with Buccaneers
Pilar Sanders is a proud mom of two NFL sons and a college basketball daughter. She’s loved what she saw on Monday from her oldest child Shilo Sanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.
Pilar is also the mother to Shedeur Sanders, the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, and Shelomi Sanders, who plays college ball at Alabama A&M. She had all three kids with Deion Sanders, who she was married from 1999-2013 with.
Mama Sanders was also super proud when both her boys made it to the NFL despite Shedeur’s epic draft slide and Shilo going undrafted. They took a family photo to celebrate the moment with Deion in it as well, and she even danced for joy with Shedeur.
Now that her boys are in league, Pilar is showing off her pride. She recently posted a throwback picture with Shedeur in college, and had a two-word salute seeing him at his Browns locker.
She gave Shilo the love this time for a video of him defending a pass where she wrote, “THAT’S MY SONNNNN!!!” on it with a bunch of heart and fire emojis.
Here’s the full play:
No doubt, mom will be watching both her boys on Sundays whenever and wherever she can.
