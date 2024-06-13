Netflix Drops Trailer for 'Receiver' Featuring Justin Jefferson, George Kittle
Netflix's new NFL-focused show, Receiver, is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 10. The streaming service dropped the highly anticipated trailer on Thursday morning.
The trailer included clips of this season's featured players: Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson, San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown and Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams.
The show followed these offensive players throughout the 2023 season, including all the ups and downs on the field, along with some footage of their family lives at home.
Watch the trailer below.
Receiver is from the producers of last year's Netflix NFL show, Quarterback. The streaming service seemed to want to create a second season of Quarterback, but they ran into obstacles of current NFL quarterbacks turning down the offers. Some examples of quarterbacks who turned down the show include Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, former Chicago Bears' Justin Fields and Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts.
There hasn't been much talk regarding a second season of Receiver will happen or not. It likely depends how popular this year's show is, and if the producers can find more receivers to agree to do the show.