DiJonai Carrington slays all-black fit celebrating gf NaLyssa Smith’s WNBA title
NaLyssa Smith and girlfriend DiJonai Carrington both started the season with the Dallas Wings. They’d both be traded, but Smith would end up on the Las Vegas Aces and a champion. Carrington, who got hurt in the WNBA playoffs with her new team the Minnesota Lynx, was there to celebrate with Smith.
Smith and Carrington started their relationship when they were Baylor Bears teammates in the 2020-2021 season.
Smith was traded from the Wings to the Aces on June 30. At the time, she was heartbroken to be leaving Carrington: “sick to my stomach dawg, never seen this coming but... i love you dallas nation, thank you 4 everything,” she wrote on X.
RELATED: A’ja Wilson cries in bf Bam Adebayo’s arms before happy dance winning WNBA title
Carrington was equally as devasted in her own post. Just over a month later she was sent to Minnesota herself.
On Friday night, Smith finished with five points and five rebounds as the Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals, capturing the team’s third title in four years. She posed with Carrington who rocked the all-black fit with the boot on her sprained foot.
Here are more photos of the couple. You can see Carrington lost her blonde hair as well, going back to the natural look.
What a moment for them after such a crazy season.
