DiJonai Carrington slays all-black fit celebrating gf NaLyssa Smith’s WNBA title

The couple started the season on the same team, but it was Smith who ended up a champion with the Las Vegas Aces. Carrington was there for her big moment.

Minnesota Lynx guard-forward DiJonai Carrington (3) watches warmups before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center.
Minnesota Lynx guard-forward DiJonai Carrington (3) watches warmups before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

NaLyssa Smith and girlfriend DiJonai Carrington both started the season with the Dallas Wings. They’d both be traded, but Smith would end up on the Las Vegas Aces and a champion. Carrington, who got hurt in the WNBA playoffs with her new team the Minnesota Lynx, was there to celebrate with Smith.

Smith and Carrington started their relationship when they were Baylor Bears teammates in the 2020-2021 season.

Smith was traded from the Wings to the Aces on June 30. At the time, she was heartbroken to be leaving Carrington: “sick to my stomach dawg, never seen this coming but... i love you dallas nation, thank you 4 everything,” she wrote on X.

NaLyssa Smith (and guard DiJonai Carrington
Dallas Wings forward NaLyssa Smith and guard DiJonai Carrington (21) started the season on the same team. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Carrington was equally as devasted in her own post. Just over a month later she was sent to Minnesota herself.

On Friday night, Smith finished with five points and five rebounds as the Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals, capturing the team’s third title in four years. She posed with Carrington who rocked the all-black fit with the boot on her sprained foot.

Here are more photos of the couple. You can see Carrington lost her blonde hair as well, going back to the natural look.

What a moment for them after such a crazy season.

DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, WNBA
DiJonai Carrington/TikTok

