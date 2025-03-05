Seahawks to Explore DK Metcalf Trade Options After Wide Receiver's Request
Longtime Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf requested a trade from the team, and the Seahawks have agreed for him to explore other options at this time, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
Metcalf will be seen as one of the top receiver options, if not the most sought-after receiver, this offseason, with a week to go until free agency officially begins on March 12, the same day trades can be processed.
This news comes shortly after longtime Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett announced he parted ways with the team after 10 seasons. Seattle will be in need of receivers this offseason if Metcalf does end up on another NFL team.
There were rumors during the regular season before the NFL trade deadline that the Seahawks were interested in trading Metcalf, but no deal was worked out. Metcalf still has one year remaining on his three-year, $72 million contract with the Seahawks.
While those rumors circulated last fall, the Pittsburgh Steelers popped up as a landing spot for Metcalf, and coach Mike Tomlin never confirmed nor denied having conversations about acquiring the Seahawks receiver. The Steelers will likely be an option for Metcalf if he is traded.
Metcalf has spent all six of his NFL seasons in Seattle thus far. He's totaled at least 900 receiving yards each season, while putting up over 1,000 yards three times. Last season, Metcalf caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns.