Steelers Make DK Metcalf Trade Official
It wasn't a dream, Pittsburgh Steelers fans.
With the new league year rung in, the Steelers officially announced their trade for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.
Pittsburgh also confirmed that they signed the 27-year-old star to a five-year extension.
In exchange, the Seahawks will net a 2025 second-round pick (No. 52 overall) and seventh-rounder (No. 223) while the Steelers got a sixth-round selection (No. 185).
A second-round pick out of Ole Miss in 2019, Metcalf finished his six-year stint in Seattle with 438 receptions, 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns in 97 games.
The two-time Pro Bowler finished the 2024 campaign with 992 yards and five scores over 66 catches and 15 contests.
The move was first made public on the eve of free agency, sending shockwaves throughout the NFL.
The Steelers had come up short in their previous pursuits of a premier receiver. Their most notable attempt came last summer when they tried to pry Brandon Aiyuk away from the San Francisco 49ers, but he ultimately remained in the Bay Area on a four-year, $120 million contract.
Metcalf will now form a dynamic duo with George Pickens, whose future in Pittsburgh is up in the air as he enters the final season of his rookie deal.
The team's quarterback situation largely remains unsolved as they await Aaron Rodgers' decision, with the New York Giants and perhaps Minnesota Vikings profiling as other potential landing spots for the four-time MVP.
The Steelers did bring back Mason Rudolph on a two-year, $8 million deal after he spent 2024 with the Tennessee Titans, but they could use another option alongside him if Rodgers signs elsewhere.
