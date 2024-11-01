SI

Dodgers' Championship Parade Bus Predictably Got Stuck in L.A. Traffic Within Minutes

No shock here!

Mike McDaniel

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their World Series title on Friday, but it took a little while for the party to get started.
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their World Series title on Friday, but it took a little while for the party to get started. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers held their championship parade on Friday in Los Angeles, just two days removed from capturing their second World Series title in the last five seasons.

It was an interesting call to hold the parade on a Friday, especially on a notoriously bad traffic day in any metropolitan area, but especially in Los Angeles, which is one of the worst cities for traffic on the globe.

Why is this relevant? Well, on Friday morning, the Dodgers' championship parade got off to quite a slow start, as several of the team's victory buses got stuck in Los Angeles traffic within minutes of the convoy beginning.

At least they still had drinks and nice weather and could enjoy themselves.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB