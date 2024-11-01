Dodgers' Championship Parade Bus Predictably Got Stuck in L.A. Traffic Within Minutes
No shock here!
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers held their championship parade on Friday in Los Angeles, just two days removed from capturing their second World Series title in the last five seasons.
It was an interesting call to hold the parade on a Friday, especially on a notoriously bad traffic day in any metropolitan area, but especially in Los Angeles, which is one of the worst cities for traffic on the globe.
Why is this relevant? Well, on Friday morning, the Dodgers' championship parade got off to quite a slow start, as several of the team's victory buses got stuck in Los Angeles traffic within minutes of the convoy beginning.
At least they still had drinks and nice weather and could enjoy themselves.
