Drake Maye, wife Ann Michael take perfect Patriots victory picture after Texans win
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are headed to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since Tom Brady was the quarterback. After defeating the Houston Texans in the divisional round game on Sunday, the Pro Bowl QB and his wife shared a special moment in the snow.
Drake and the Patriots offense put up 21 points on the vaunted Texans defense — another seven by their own defense — where Maye had three touchdowns passing in the 28-16 win.
RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir with special Patriots fit for Texans game
The team now travels to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday for a chance to head to the Super Bowl. They will be heavy favorites with Broncos’ stud QB Bo Nix going down with a season-ending ankle injury. Maye was the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft while Nix was the 12th.
Drake’s wife Ann Michael, who is always a hit at games like her wild Patriots sparkly pants fit in the Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Chargers, had the perfect fur coat and sweatshirt on that professed her love for her hubby.
The couple would share a sweet pregame kiss as well:
RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann has giddy post for Patriots win with husband in snow
It was this photo together as the snow was falling in victory that Ann Michael posted on Monday that was a beautiful moment on a great day for the Mayes. Ann Michael wrote, “I ❤️ @drake.maye and I ❤️ the Pats!!!!!”
Maye will try and deliver the seventh Super Bowl trophy to New England — all six were under Brady — and the first since 2019.
Ann will no doubt in Denver rocking another fire look.
The Mayes’ love story:
Drake was a superstar for UNC before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.
Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in New England.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.