Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Causes Stir in Pajamas, Glasses Before Patriots Super Bowl

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are California dreamin’ as they get ready for Super Bowl LX vs. the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, CA. His wife Ann Michael is no doubt California dreamin’ as well on a cold New England winter’s day as she showed off taking a walk in frigid temperatures. It was her pre-walk pajamas fit, however, that stole the show.

After Maye led the Patriots to an ugly 10-7 win using his legs (65 yards rushing), he shared a special moment with Ann Michael on the field in snowy Denver.

.@DrakeMaye2 got to celebrate an AFC title with the person who has always been by his side, his wife Ann Michael 🫶@insidetheNFL NFL Playoffs Mic'd Up on X pic.twitter.com/XVxPVksEhL — NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2026

Maye is trying to become the first quarterback not named Tom Brady to bring a Super Bowl trophy back to the franchise. Brady, now retired and working for Fox Sports as a lead analyst, last did it in 2019 and six times for the Patriots overall.

The second-year superstar quarterback out of the North Carolina Tar Heels Maye is also up for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award next week. This season, the QB threw for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

While Drake has been a superstar on the field, his wife Ann Michael has been equally off the field. Her TikTok cooking videos have been inundated with comments, and her fits have turned a lot of heads.

One of Ann Michael’s winning fits this season. | Ann Maye/Instagram

She has clearly been the WAG MVP during the playoffs where she stood out in her wild sparkly pants look in the Wild Card round, to her special Drake sweatshirt message look in the Divisional Round win, to her unreal custom Maye jacket below in the AFC Championship while posing with her hubby in the snow.

Before heading off to Cali, Ann Michael had to bundle up for a walk in about 10 degrees this morning in the Boston area.

It’s super cold in Massachusetts right now. | Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

Ann Michael rocks the pajamas

But it was her TikTok video in her morning pajamas before the walk that caused a stir. She even rocked the glasses look.

Ann Michael Maye rocks the pajamas and glasses. | Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

She’d remove the glasses but flaunt more of the PJs.

Ann Michael Maye | Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

In the bye week before the big game, Ann Micahel certainly made some headlines.

She may not need to bundle up too much in Santa Clara as today’s high is 71.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for UNC before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

Now, she and the other Patriots WAGs are Super Bowl bound to California.

